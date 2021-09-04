Tirupati: TDP flays high-handedness of police on activists

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha and TNSF leaders on Friday condemned the highhandedness of police when they were resorting to peaceful protests against Disha Act in the state.

Addressing media here on Friday after displaying the photos of alleged manhandling of police, Telugu Yuvatha Tirupati Parliamentary president Ravi Naidu lamented that the police treated them as goons and ruthlessly beaten them to suppress the voice against Disha Act.

He revealed that no single accused booked under the Act, was not punished so far in the state. Explaining the incident took place at Gandhi statue , Ravi said the police suddenly reached them in big numbers and started beating them including slapping of the Telugu Yuvatha state president Sriram Chinababu and also bundling of senior leaders before throwing them in police vehicles.

Expressing concern over the aggressive act of police, he said the police behaved just like YSRCP activists trying to gag their mouth with their highhandedness.

Ravi Naidu said the YSRCP would pay price for its rowdy activities of rulers. TNSF and Telugu Yuvatha leaders Ananad Goud, Madhubabu, Hemanth, Mohan, Srinivas and others were present.