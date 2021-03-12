Tirupati: Thermax launches skill development training in welding in Sri City

Tirupati: Thermax Foundation (TF), the non-profit CSR wing of Thermax, in collaboration with TVS Educational Society, has launched a skill development programme titled as 'Pragati' for the youth in and around Sri City on Thursday.

The launching event was held on a hybrid mode (virtual & physical) at Thermax production plant in Sri City.

Speaking on the occasion, Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax Board said, "Identifying the need for creating a platform that improves the competency of the local unemployed youth, we took up this initiative. The programme aims to improve the technical skills of the youth, both male and female and make them employable for their self-sustainability. Honing the skills will enable the trainees to get employment, not only in Thermax, even at other industries in Sri City."

Appreciating Thermax for choosing Sri City to establish the world-class welding training facility, Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder, Managing Director, Sri City mentioned, "It is very heartening to note Thermax is giving a very good opportunity to women to sharpen welding skills. Already local women form a large per cent of the workforce in Sri City, and this initiative would further increase the employment opportunities for them. Thermax thus becomes a model for other industries to follow."

"Preferring local youth for this training, in a way, is beneficial. Because, they will remain in the area and prefer to work locally, and this in turn helps the industry to get suitable hands locally. I appeal to all the units to create job opportunities to the local youth who get trained at the Skill Development Centre," he added. Ashish Bhandari, Managing Director & CEO, Hemant Mohgaonkar, Executive Vice President, B.Venkatesh, Business Head, and Sujata Deshpande, Head, CSR, Srinivasa Raghavan, COO, TVS Educational Society, and others took part in the programme.

A batch of 20 students (10 each of male & female) who studied Intermediate or ITI, were selected for the first batch of three month long training in welding which will be a residential programme. On successful completion of the course trainees will be awarded National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)-Level IV certificate, which is equivalent to diploma. This certificate will fetch them job opportunities.