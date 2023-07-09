Tirupati to get Oberoi’s 7-star hotel facility soon

Tirupati: The pilgrim city will soon get another major attraction from major hotels brand Oberoi Group which will be setting up a 7-star hotel. It will be the first 7-star hotel in the pilgrim city which already has three 5-star hotels.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone virtually for the proposed hotel and unveil the plaque from Gandikota in Kadapa district on Sunday.

To give a big boost to tourism sector in the pilgrim city, AP Tourism department has allotted 20 acres of land on 90-years lease to Oberoi group on Alipiri – Zoo Park road at survey number 604/9 in Peruru village of Tirupati rural mandal as per GO No 24 of November 24, 2021 for the development of Oberoi resorts.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Regional Director of Tourism Department Dr Ramana Prasad said that the Oberoi Group will invest Rs 250 cr on the project and create employment for 1,500 people.

The resort will have all 7-star facilities and it is the first of its kind to attract domestic and international tourists. As part of tourism policy 2020-25, the government is going for public-private partnership to take up various activities. As private players have come forward to establish the resorts on a massive scale, the site has been allotted to them on lease rental basis.

The tourism department has 50 acres of land on Alipiri-Zoo Park road in which 7.37 acres was earmarked as buffer zone for the zoo park and Devalok Constructions has 10.32 acres.

In the remaining land, 20 acres has been transferred to Oberoi Group of Hotels and the boundaries of the land were shown to the hotel representatives in January this year.

At that time, Tourism department MD Kanna Babu and Oberoi Hotels corporate President Rajaraman Sankar exchanged the agreement copies as well. In fact, the Oberoi Group has been developing its projects at five places in the State while Tirupati is one among them.

On the occasion of the virtual stone-laying ceremony to be held on Sunday, Joint Collector DK Balaji visited the site and monitored the arrangements and gave several instructions to the officials.

DRO Kodandarami Reddy, Tourism RD Ramana Prasad, DIPRO Balakondaiah, APTDC Divisional Manager M Giridhar Reddy, tourism officer Rupendranath Reddy and other officials were present.