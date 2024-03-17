Tirupati: Tributes paid to Amarajeevi

Tirupati : On 124th birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu, DRO Penchala Kishore garlanded the portrait of Amarajeevi at the Collectorate on Saturday and paid tributes. Recalling his sacrifices for Telugu people, he said Sriramulu's life was an inspiration to the present generation, who died by taking up hunger strike for separate Telugu-speaking people.

At a commemorative meeting at district police office, SP Krishnakanth Patel and officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi on Saturday. He said keeping in view the importance of creation of linguistic-based State, Sriramulu took up hunger strike for separate Andhra Pradesh and ultimately sacrificed his life for upholding the self-respect of Telugus.

Meanwhile, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) SP Srinivas paid floral tributes to Sriramulu's portrait and said the freedom fighter's life should be an inspiration for the present generation and his sacrifices should always be remembered.

BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy and Subrahmanyam Reddy paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu’s statue at SVRRG circle and remembered his contribution to the freedom struggle, for promotion of Gandhian principles and also sacrificing his life for carving out Telugu State.