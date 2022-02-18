Tirupati: TTD board okays Rs 3,096.4 crore budget

Tirupati: The TTD trust board which met at Tirumala on Thursday approved Rs 3,096.40 crore budget estimates for the year 2022-23 which is more than the revised 2021-22 estimates (receipts), which was Rs 3,000.76 crore.

Interestingly, the TTD's total revenue slightly increased in the year 2021-22 compared to previous year due to hundi offerings and sale of Arjitha seva tickets picking up.

Disclosing the budget details to media, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said the cash offerings in the Tirumala temple with Rs 1,000 crore will be the major revenue in the year 2022-23, followed by interests on fixed deposits amounting to Rs 668.51 crore, sale of Prasadams Rs 365 crore, darshan tickets Rs 242 crore, through sale of human hair from Kalyanakatta (tonsure centre) Rs 126 crore, Arjitha sevas Rs 120 crore, accommodation and Kalyana Mandapams rentals Rs 95 crore and other revenues including electrical, water charges receipts, publications receipts, etc.

The estimated revenue from all sources, including hundi offerings, sale of prasadams, darshan tickets, Kalyanakattat etc., (were put at) more than the year 2021-22 indicating that TTD is hoping to increase its revenue in the ensuring financial year (2022-23) to the tune of Rs 96 crore by resuming Arjitha sevas, with Covid cases coming down.

Among the expenses for the year 2022-23, the human resource payments (salaries) was on top with Rs 1,360.15 crore, followed by material purchase Rs 489 crore, engineering capital works Rs 220 crore, Srinivasa Sethu flyover Rs 150 crore, pensions and EHS Fund contribution Rs 100 crore, engineering maintenance Rs 95 crore, grants to other institutions 91.50 crore, HDPP and allied project payments Rs 90.50 crore, etc.,

TTD in the budget for 2022-23 steeply increased the allocation to material purchase which is Rs 17 crore more than the previous year, HDPP (Rs 10 crore), to Srinivasa Sethu (75 crore) while the engineering capital work contribution to state government remains more or less static.