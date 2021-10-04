Tirupati: TTD invites specialist doctors for voluntary service

Tirupati: The TTD has invited paediatric cardio thoracic surgeons and child specialists from all the recognised children's hospitals across the country to render voluntary service at the new Sri Padmavati Children Heart Centre (Paediatric Hospital), which is coming up at the BIRRD complex here in Tirupati.

In a release here on Sunday, the TTD said doctors professing Hindu religion with 15 years experience are only to apply for free service at the hospital. They have to perform heart surgeries and related services to the newborn at the hospital where the TTD would extend free medical treatment to eligible children under its SV Pranadana Trust.

The TTD offered two options to the doctors who desire to extend voluntary service to choose any one of them. Option one is providing protocol VIP break darshan of Lord at Tirumala temple for the doctor and his family (total five) with free accommodation and transport facility.

Second option is honorarium (as remuneration) as fixed by the TTD. Interested doctors can send their details to TTD Chief Medical Officer (CMO) email cmo.adldirector@gmail.com stating any one of the options offered by TTD to work in its hospital, the release added.