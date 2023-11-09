Tirupati: TTD plans to reconstruct stone mandapam at Alipiri

Tirupati : Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said the temple management wrote to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on the reconstruction of the ancient stone mandapam at Alipiri.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, EO Dharma Reddy said the TTD decided to reconstruct the ancient mandapam located on the Alipiri footpath as it was in a dilapidated condition, keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims.

The experts and the engineering department after thorough inspection of the ancient stone mandapam submitted a report in which the experts opined that the stone mandapam is on the verge of collapse and its reconstruction is imminent. Following which the TTD approved the reconstruction of the mandapam in view of the safety of the pilgrims, the EO explained.

At this stage, the EO said some people expressed their views that the TTD should obtain permission before taking up the reconstruction of the mandapam as it was an ancient mandapam. Accordingly, the TTD wrote to the ASI seeking clarification on whether its approval is required or not for the reconstruction.

The TTD in the letter urged the ASI to give permission if the approval was mandatory for the reconstruction or else allow the TTD to go ahead with the reconstruction as per its plan.

In this connection, the EO said all the stone pillars and stone slabs of the roof of the mandapam will be dismantled after receiving the reply from ASI for reuse in the reconstruction to retain its antiquity. Other materials that will be found not useful will be discarded. If required, TTD will add new stone pillars and slab for the reconstruction of the mandapam, he added.

On the Parveta mandapam reconstruction, he said the TTD reconstructed the old mandapam as it will not come under the purview of the ASI and utilised some of the stones with sculptures and also ornamental stones in the new mandapam. It may be noted here that several people including BJP State president

D Purendeswari and local BJP leaders expressed their concern on the TTD’s move to dismantle the Alipiri Mandapam as it is more than thousand-years-old and is invaluable because it is an ancient structure and found fault with the TTD for not consulting ASI in the reconstruction.