Tirupati: TTD to celebrate Hanuman jayanthi from June 4

Tirupati: On the celestial occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi on June 4 as per the TTD Almanac, TTD has decided to celebrate the festival for five days up to June 8 in Tirumala, said TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Addressing media persons at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Wednesday, he said there will be Abhishekam to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and special pujas to seventh mile Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy as in every year.

Apart from that, this year as TTD has declared Anjanadri as the birthplace of Anjaneya after getting the experts committee opinion, has decided to observe the fete there, in a cave which is located near Akasa Ganga. Temples for Balanjaneya and Anjana Devi were also constructed and special pujas will be performed to these deities during these five days, he added.

Elaborating the day-wise programmes, Additional EO said every day there will be special Abhishekam and Pujas at this Hanuman birth Place to both Balanjaneya and Anjanadevi with Jasmine, Betel leaves, Kanakambaram, Chamanti and with Sindhooram on the respective days. Every day between 2 pm and 3 pm Hanuman Chalisa will be rendered.

At Nadaneerajanam platform, during these five days special discourses on Hanuman - Ashta Siddhi, Role model to today youth, Character, Communication skills, achiever on each day with stalwart scholars have also been arranged which will be followed by devotional songs rendition on Hanuman.

The concerned departments are making necessary arrangements for the festival which will be observed in a big way for the first time. Of the Astadasa Puranas, 12 of them clearly made a reference about the birthplace of Anjaneya as Anjanadri of Tirumala. As such there is no point of controversy on this issue as it was mentioned in the sacred texts itself, he asserted.

Next year Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations will be planned to be held with more pomp and religious fervour, he maintained.