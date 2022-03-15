Tirupati: TTD to make pilgrim city beggar-free

Tirupati: To make the pilgrim city free of beggars and destitutes, TTD has decided to rehabilitate all of them roaming in the

streets and at the temples seeking alms, at its SV Poor Home in the city. As a preliminary exercise to make the city beggar free, TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi held a meeting on Monday with service oriented organisations including International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Ramakrishna Mission in the city for involving them in the difficult task of identifying, tracing and shifting of the beggars, orphans and destitute living on begging for rehabilitation in TTD institutions in the city. Sada Bhargavi directed officials to prepare an action plan for shifting all these people to SV Poor Home and SV Bala mandir to provide them a good future.

Addressing representatives of Sri Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON and other organisations at her chambers' in the TTD Administrative Building, the JEO said the new programme was initiated as per directions of TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy to provide Srivari blessings

and succour to orphans, abandoned, destitute starving on roads of pilgrim city of Tirupati.

Funds from the TTD SV Sarvasreyas Trust would be utilised for the rehabilitation purposes, she explained seeking TTD officials to prepare an action plan and if required enlist the support from governmental agencies ICDS and municipalities for the success of rehabilitation of the homeless poor, destitutes and the orphans.

The program envisaged the provision of food, accommodation, clothing, and education to these sections of children to provide a bright future for them. Similarly, destitute women may be provided shelter at SV Poor Home and give them mental happiness through Srivari blessings, which is also a part of TTD's agenda. In the first phase, the rehabilitation programme will be taken up in Tirupati and will be extended to other districts to cover the entire state later as part TTD social service programme with a motto`Manava Sevaye Madhava Seva (Service to human is service to God), she said.

TTD proposes to conduct two more sessions with voluntary organisations on the issue and one representative from each organisation will be selected and trained to implement the noble agenda, she added. Sridevi and Viswaraj Anand from Ramakrishna Mission, Mohan Govind Das and Madhugopal Haridas from ISKCON, TTD DyEO-cum-DEO Govindarajan, DyEO Rama Rao, and SV Poor Home Medical Officer Dr Bharat were also present.