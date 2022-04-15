Tirupati: TUDA chairman bats for protecting Dalit interests

Tirupati: To mark the Dr B R Ambedkar's 131st birth anniversary, political parties, officials, social organisations and individuals paid floral tributes to his statue at RTC bus stand and other places in the city on Thursday. Some associations organised rallies and some delivered speeches at public meetings and sought the everyone, particularly youth, to emulate Ambedkar, who sacrificed his entire life for the welfare of downtrodden and oppressed sections in the society. TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar at his office along with TUDA secretary Lakshmi and gave a call to protect the interest of Dalits in the constituency.

Under the aegis of Social Welfare Department, a public meeting was organised at RTC bus stand where Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MP M Gurumoorthy, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Social Welfare Officer Chennaiah, Ruia superintendent Bharathi spoke about the uniqueness of the constitutional architect after garlanding to his statue near the meeting place.

DYFI leaders including S Jayachandra, AIDWA leader Sailakshmi garlanded Ambedkar statue at RTC bus stand and paid rich tributes.

CPI (ML) New Democratic party leaders R Harikrishna and Venkata Ratnam paid rich tributes to the statue of the Ambedkar. PCC SC cell co-chairman Gowdaperu Chittibabu along with leaders Pothula Bhaskar, Boyina Narendra paid rich tributes to statue of Ambedkar and hailed the sacrifices of great leader for uplifting downtrodden.

At Rashtriya Sanskrit University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Radhakantha Thakur along with retired IAS officer G Raj Kumar, DSP of Police Training College at Kalyanidam Bukke Murali, Mahila University Professor Mahduri Paradesi, University professors Balichakravarthi and K Kumar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar.

At Task Force office, DSP Muralidhar, CIs Chandrasekhar, Ramakrishna, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSI Lingadhar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar.

At SV University, a commemorating rally was organised where Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, MP Gurumoorthy, Christian JAC Chairman Y Praveen joined and paid rich tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at the administrative building. CPI national secretary K Narayana along with party leaders Ramanaidu, T Janardan, Penchalaiah, Murali, Viswanath, V Vijaylakshmi, Nadiya and others were paid rich tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at RTC bus stand.

At SPDCL, CMD H Harinatha Rao along with director VN Babu, Chief General Managers NVS Subbaraju, V Suresh Kumar, Y Lakshmi Narasaiah and others paid floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at the SPDCL Corporate Office premises.

Later, SPSEB SC ST Employees Association sponsored clothes to 25 workers including security guards, sweepers and sanitary staff.

State Mahila Commission member Gajjala Lakshmi participated in the celebrations held at Social Welfare SC Hostel for Girls in Chandragiri and paid floral tributes to the Ambedkar portrait.

Congress leaders led by Mangati Gopal Reddy paid rich tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at RTC bus stand. BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Munikrishna Yadav and others felicitated Jayaram, a BJP leader and Rajasekhar(advocate) at East Mandal party office after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) director along with MP Gurumoorthy, AP State SC Association president Nagisetty Dharmaiah, Registrar Sridhar Babu, Saisudha Hospitals MD Dr Sudha Rani, SVIMS SC ST Commission Liaison office Dr Srinivas paid rich tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar before starting a commemorating meeting in the institution on Thursday.

BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, Bhanuprakash Reddy along with other leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar at RTC bus stand.

YSRCP student wing leaders including Hariprasad Reddy paid floral tributes to the Ambedkar statue at SVU golden jubilee arch.