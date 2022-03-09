Tirupati: Urban police hold cancer screening camp for women

Tirupati: Urban police in association with SVIMS conducted pink bus cancer screening tests at Police Parade Grounds in connection with the International Women's Day in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The police personnel including women constables, home guards, officers and other clerical staff and their family members underwent the screening tests. In all, 78 women got the tests done at the camp.

SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, Additional SP E Supraja, Kiranmayi, spouse of Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, Police Department doctor Kavitha and others took part and spoke about women empowerment in the society. Meanwhile, Basavatharakam Mahila Samakhya of Korlagunta president and senior YSRCP leader R Sridevi along with other leaders felicitated women sanitary workers. She distributed saris and blouses to 20 workers.

A mega health check-up camp was also conducted in the same locality in association of Madhuri Remedies Hospital. About 500 women underwent various medical tests and the hospital management distributed free medicines to the needy.

Dhatri Foundation of Madanapalle distributed saris to the women workers of Government Hospital in the town on Tuesday where foundation president Swathi called upon women to put in efforts to become self-reliant. Hospital superintendent Dr Anajaneyulu and others were present.