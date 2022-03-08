Tirupati: Urban police organise 3K-run to mark Women's Day

Tirupati: Urban police has organised 3K run from SV University Golden Jubilee gate to Alipiri by-pass road on Monday Commemorating International Women's Day.

Urban SP C Venkata Appala Naidu and Additional SP E Supraja inaugurated the run and joined it. The Ward Mahila Samrakshna Karyadarsi(WMSK)s and police staff participated in big numbers.

After reaching NCC office entrance on Alipiri-Zoo park road covering 3km distance, SP Venkata Appala Naidu said that the women police force and WMSKs were the asset to Tirupati urban police district and assured them to be available in solving their problems. Later, he along with ASP presented gifts to participants who excelled in the run.

Meanwhile 3K run was organised by Madanapalli police from BT College to Chippili government milk depot on Bangalore road wherein NGO Dhatri foundation, women police and youth participated. DSP Ravi Manoharachari flagged off the run. Dhatri Foundation founder president Swathi, Karate Suresh and others were present.