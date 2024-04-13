Tirupati: Violation of MCC will attract stringent action says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena

Tirupati : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena reiterated that stringent action will be initiated on those violating the election model code of conduct. He inspected the EVM strong room and the preparedness of the counting centre at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday. Speaking to the media, the CEO said that towards conducting transparent, free and fair polls, all steps are being taken as part of election guidelines.

On this occasion, he inaugurated a voter selfie point and posed for a photograph at SPMVV under Chandragiri constituency as part of SVEEP activity. He administered a pledge to the university students there on voter awareness. He has been touring the districts to monitor the working of DEOs and SPs, how they are resolving the grievances, the functioning of flying squad, control room etc.,



The CEO asked the youth who have completed the age of 18 years as on April 1, 2024 to enrol as voters and everyone should visit the polling centre to cast their votes. At the time the draft electoral roll was published four months ago, there were only three lakh new voters which has now gone up to 10 lakhs through the awareness programmes conducted by the Collectors and other officials.



If any party is involved in the violation of MCC, action will be taken as per the guidelines. He cited the issuance of notices to both the Chief Minister and the leader of the opposition for their comments against each other.



Unlike before, action was taken against a large number of employees for violating MCC since the release of the election schedule. The CEO directed Tirupati SP to provide a three-layer security at the strong rooms and counting centres and fool-proof arrangements should be in place.



District election officer Pravin Kumar, SP Krishna Kanth Patel, joint collector Dhyana Chandra, commissioner Adithi Singh, SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof D Bharathi, registrar Prof N Rajani, RDO Nishanth Reddy and others were present.

