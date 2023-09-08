Tirupati: Vishwa Hindu Parishad seeks public apology from Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin

Tirupati : Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded an ‘unconditional’ apology from Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin for his insulting remarks on Sanatana Dharma, hurting the Hindus at large.

Speaking to the media persons here on Thursday, VHP secretary general Milind Parande said that a fortnight long nation-wide agitation will be launched, if the minister failed to express his regrets, respecting the sentiments of Hindu community following the Sanatana Dharma.

The VHP leader said, as part of the nation-wide protests, meetings, rallies, dharnas will be taken up while Sadhus, the leaders of various Hindu organisations will also join in the agitation as part of intensifying the agitation.

Demanding the Congress and its allies to make their stand clear on the minister insulting Sanatana Dharma, he said if they fail, it will be construed that they are anti-Hindus.

He also sought the Supreme Court to take a suo moto case and sought the Centre to intervene and press the state government for an action on the minister.

Parande said the VHP’s youth wing Bajrang Dal has embarked on a massive outreach programme and also expansion of organisation on the occasion of its 60th year of existence from September 30 to October 14 while Sadhus, saints, Dharmacharyas and religious heads and others will join the outreach programme to be taken up for 15 days after Deepavali.

Stating that the VHP would increase its social service activities nationwide to mark the 60th year of celebrations, he said this was to increase VHP’s presence in the 1,058 districts against 450 now covered under service programmes. In all, 450 service centres will be set up, he added. Alleging that conversion activities are rampant in Andhra Pradesh, he wanted the state government to pass an Anti-conversion Act and also the Centre to check the conversion of Hindus to other religions in the country.

The VHP will also intensify its fight against ‘love-jihad’ and take up an massive awareness programme to sensitise the Hindus against the ‘love-jihad’ aimed to conversion Hindu girls.