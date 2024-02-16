Tirupati: Volunteers are selfless public servants says Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Tirupati : Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy described village/ward volunteers as selfless public servants, who act as a bridge between people and the government in taking the welfare schemes to everyone. He took part in Seva Puraskars function in Tirupati on Thursday evening, which was held for the fourth consecutive year.

The Deputy CM said that without any corruption, the volunteers have been rendering service to the poor people. The government has been felicitating the best volunteers every year by giving them a cash award for Rs 45,000 for Seva Vajra, Rs 30,000 for Seva Rathna and Rs 15,000 for Seva Mithra awardees. Along with the cash award, they will be given medals, badge and meritorious certificates and felicitated with a shawl. This is to encourage them and others also should get motivated.

District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that in Tirupati district 37 volunteers were selected for Seva Vajra awards, 216 for Seva Rathna to 216 and 11,413 Seva Mithra.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said the services of volunteers were priceless especially during the Covid, cyclone etc. Through the village/ward secretariat system and volunteers, people are getting best services.

The awards to Seva Rathnas and Seva Mithras will be given by the public representatives in mandals and municipalities till February 22. District village/ward secretariat officer Suseela Devi, deputy CEO Adisesha Reddy and others participated.