Tirupati: Waterfalls, village tanks cynosure of all eyes in district

Tirupati: Thanks to the recent incessant rains continuing since more than a week in the district saw waterfalls and springs come to life giving scenic look attracting more visitors, not only from the district but also from neighbouring states Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.



In the district, more than dozen water bodies are overflowing while numerous waterfalls where water cascading with gushing in full force turned cynosure of all eyes. There are numerous waterfalls in the district located amidst dense forests and remote to the urban areas like Sadasivakona and Moolakona in Puttur mandal, Kailasakona in Nagalapuram mandal, Kaigal near Dumukurallu village in Baireddypalli mandal etc. where waterfall is cascading with full gush.

With the lack of minimum safety measures at almost all the falls coupled with recent accidents leading to death of visitors preventing the visitors to reach and it would be better to provide some barricades allowing the visitors at least some safety extent to enjoy the gushing down rainwater at all falls.

Even some waterfalls located near to the urban areas like Kapilatheertham, Malvanigundam in Tirupati and reservoirs Mallemadugu, Ubbala Madugu etc are stood as spectacular attraction for visitors.

With auspicious Karthika Somavaram, the ancient temple witnessed more footfall as people believe having darshan of Sivalingam said to be Swayambu (self-incarnated) here would drive away problems in their life and particularly women offer special prayers during this Karthika Masam lighting lamps in lemon zest shells.

A sexagenarian woman devotee Rajeswari rued that the fencing and barricades made the darshan deprived of sprinkling holy water over head after washing the feet before entering into temple which is the age old custom on every Monday in Karthika Masam. A girl who came to temple to have long lasting memory of bathing under waterfalls, disappointed with fencing erected even for not touching the water in the temple tank.

"We can have only glance of waterfall while going for darshan through queue line," said a police person while going for darshan along with family and suggested that the temple authority should have leave way to reach the water at least till one step facilitating devotees to touch holy water providing safety measures like holding poles etc. When comes to Malvanigundam, it is really a memorable picturesque to the devotees who were coming down from Tirumala hills after darshan through their own vehicles. The devotees are taking selfies at the falls after parking their vehicle roadside at Malvanigundam for some time.

Water bodies at many mandals including Tirupati where all the tanks brimmed with rainwater reached from catchment areas or upper reaches.

Other water bodies in the district including Pungamma Cheruvu in Punganur which has more 200 years history is overflowing now after 21 years owing to recent downpour. Likewise, Rayalacheruvu dug for agriculture purpose during Srikrishnadevarayalu stint in Ramachandrapuram mandal brimmed with rainwater and attracting people from nearby places including Tirupati, located 15 km away from temple city.

Many mandals in the district including Madanapalli, Palmaneru, Kuppam, Chittoor, Srikalahasti, Varadaiahpalem etc. the village tanks are overflowing with floodwaters.