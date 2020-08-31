Tirupati: Wireless communication network to improve surveillance in forests

Tirupati: To effectively tackle the Red Sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests, the Tirupati wildlife division officials strengthened the department with wireless communication network.



It may be noted that red sandal trees in dense forests cover 1.5 lakh hectares on Seshachalam hills. Previously forest staff used to face many problems to reach one point to another in deep forest for conducting raids on smugglers. It is very tough to communicate with headquarters for additional forces during the raids as sometimes cellphone signals were not available to inform the higherups. Especially this problem is being faced at Papavinasanam, Talakona, Mamanduru, Ballapalle and Chamala, Yerravari Palem and some other interior locations of the forest.

To overcome these problems, Tirupati wildlife division DFO Nagarjuna Reddy initiated the measures and provided wireless communication sets to all the field level staff up to forest beat officers. With this effort, surveillance activity was improved and communication reached in time to higher officials to take decisions in crucial situations during smuggling of logs.

In addition, the DFO has taken steps for laying gravel roads widely from Mamanduru section to Chamala range connecting Tirumala surroundings in deep forest. "The laying of few roads is completed and it is yielding good results in reducing the smugglers movement in dense forest," he said.

To create awareness among the people, a forest museum was started on the way to Tirumala at 7th mile of the footpath. This is also attracting many people to know about importance of forest wealth and how the forest department is protecting them in Seshachalam hills. One more important fact is that the officials have erected watch towers to keep a tab on movement of smugglers in the forest and to prevent fire accidents too.

Speaking to The Hans India, DFO Nagaruna Reddy said, "We have provided wireless communication sets to all field staff to effectively monitor the smugglers movement and alert the higher authorities for suitable action. We also took up gravel roads construction to reach one point to another in deep forests speedily."