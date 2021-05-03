Tirupati YSRCP MP Gurumoorthy calls on YS Jagan, thanks him for the opportunity

The newly elected Tirupati Member of Parliament Dr Gurumoorthy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday as a courtesy call. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion. CM YS Jagan congratulated the ministers and MLAs in the wake of the YSRCP winning with a huge majority in the Tirupati by-election. Gurumoorthy was accompanied by Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Sanjeevaiah.

The party cadre has believed that the people have once again proved that they are all behind CM Jagan for his welfare rule by giving huge majority in Tirupati. In the Tirupati parliamentary by-elections, YSRCP candidate Dr M Gurumurthy won with a huge majority of 2,71,592 votes, giving the party a solid victory for the third time in a row.

Although the percentage of polling has decreased due to the coronavirus situation, the percentage of YSRCP votes has increased more than in the past.

The by election was held for the Tirupati lok sabh after the death of sitting MP Balli Durga Prasad has died. The major political parties have contested and has tasted the defeat.