TMC to provide edible oils at MRP

Tirupati: TIRUPATI Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday set up three oil selling points to sell edible oil at MRP in the city.

They include Rythu Bazaar, Indira Priyadarsini Market and Market Yard. Traders have hiked the price of edible oils on the pretext of the war between Russia and Ukraine from where the oils are imported by the country.

Despite recent raids of Vigilance and Enforcement Department, it was found that most of the traders and dealers were selling oils at high prices. To protect the gullible people, the municipal corporation has started selling oils at MRP at three places.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha said selling points were opened at three places covering entire city where people can buy Vijaya brand sunflower oil at Rs 178 per litre, groundnut oil at Rs 170 and palm oil at Rs 155 and the government is supplying oils under the aegis of AP Oil Federation.

He said many complaints were received against retailers, wholesalers and dealers that they were creating artificial demand and selling edible oils at high prices in the city on the pretext of Russia-Ukraine war.

He also urged the people to complain to the police, vigilance or civic authority if they find that the edible oils are sold at exorbitant prices.