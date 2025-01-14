Traffic on Tirumala ghat road hit as RTC bus rams divider

Tirumala: An APSRTC bus after hitting a divider came to a halt across the road obstructing the traffic on the first ghat road (Tirupati- Tirumala). Traffic was paralysed from Alipiri tollgate to Tirumala due to the mishap.

TTD and police swung into action and struggled to restore traffic. Finally, they succeeded by clearing the bus using a crane.

Ten passengers who were injured in the accident were treated in Aswini Hospital of the TTD on the hills. Sources said rain coupled with heavy fog on the hills resulting in the poor visibility on the ghat road that caused inconvenience to vehicle drivers. Police urged the vehicle drivers to be more cautious while driving on the ghat roads.