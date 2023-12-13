  • Menu
TS Deputy CM offers prayers at Tirumala

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy offering Srivari Prasadam to TS Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Tirumala on Tuesday
TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy offering Srivari Prasadam to TS Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Tirumala on Tuesday

Tirumala: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday morning.

They were accorded a warm welcome by TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy at the entrance of the temple.

After having darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the Deputy Chief Minister was offered Vedasirvachanam, prasadam of Lord, Sesha Vastram and theertham at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Temple deputy EO Lokanadham, reception official Ramakrishna and other officials were present.

