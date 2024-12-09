Live
- Efforts on to improve infra at police stations: HM
- Top priority to housing for poor, says Parthasarathy
- CM releases ‘Mana Badi’ school magazine
- 2-day nationwide Smart India Hackathon to begin on Dec 11
- TTD Addl EO inspects laddu counters
- Villages to shine with new infra facilities for Sankranthi
- Road accident claims 3 lives
- Officials warned over failure to meet housing targets
- Blankets distributed to homeless by NGO
- Pemmasani promises to solve drinking water issue
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Sunday made surprise inspections of laddu counters at Tirumala.
As a part it, he personally verified the process of scanning tickets or tokens, issuance of laddus and also interacted with the pilgrims.
The devotees also expressed happiness over the enhanced taste of laddus.
TTD CVSO Sridhar, Dy EO Lokanatham and other officers were also present.
