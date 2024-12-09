  • Menu
TTD Addl EO inspects laddu counters

TTD Addl EO inspects laddu counters
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Sunday made surprise inspections of laddu counters at Tirumala.

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Sunday made surprise inspections of laddu counters at Tirumala.

As a part it, he personally verified the process of scanning tickets or tokens, issuance of laddus and also interacted with the pilgrims.

The devotees also expressed happiness over the enhanced taste of laddus.

TTD CVSO Sridhar, Dy EO Lokanatham and other officers were also present.

