TTD announces releases of various darshan tokens for June, 2024

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of darshan, arjitaseva tickets and Srivariseva quota online for the month of June. Devotees are requested to book Srivari Arjitaseva and darshan tickets through the official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

The registration for Srivari Arjitaseva tickets lucky dip will be open from the 18th to the 20th of this month until 10 am. Finalization of tickets by payment must be completed before 12 noon on the 22nd. On the 21st at 10 am, the quota of tickets for Srivari Arjitaseva Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva will be released.



In addition, devotees can participate in the JyeshtabhiõÙkam festival, which will be held from the 19th to the 21st of June, with tickets available from 10 am on the 21st. The allocation of Srivari virtual services tickets, including Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva, and Darshan tickets, will be available at 3 pm on the same day.



Angapradakshinam tokens will be released on the 23rd at 10 am, followed by the release of Darshan and room quota for donors by Srivani Trust at 11 am. The quota of darshan tickets for the elderly and disabled will be released at 3 pm on the 23rd.



On the other hand, Special entrance darshan tickets priced at Rs.300 will be available on the 25th at 10 am, and the quota of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm on the same day. Srivariseva quota in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online on the 27th at 11 am, followed by Navaneethaseva quota at 12 noon and Parakamaniseva quota at 1 pm on the same day. Devotees are encouraged to avail themselves of these opportunities to partake in the divine blessings at Tirumala Srivari Temple.

