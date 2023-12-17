TTD announces schedule for release of darshan tokens for March 2024, SED tickets on December 25

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced the schedule for the release of darshan tokens of various services for March 2024. According to the schedule, Arjita Seva tickets will be released online for March 2024 with registrations to be opened from 18th December 10 am to 20th 10 am. The quota of tickets for Srivari Arjita Sevas Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets will be released on 21st December at 10 am. Tickets for Srivari Teppotsavala will be made available to devotees on December 21 at 10 am.

The quota of Srivari virtual services such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradeepalankara Seva tickets, and Darshan tickets will be released on December 21 at 3 PM. Angapradakshinam tokens will be available on December 23 at 10 am. Srivani Trust Donor Darshan, Room Quota will be released on December 23 at 11 AM. The quota of darshan tickets for senior citizens and disabled persons will be released on December 23 at 3 pm.

The Special entry darshan tickets of Rs.300/- will be made available to devotees on December 25 at 10 am followed by the release of the quota of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati. The devotees are advised to visit https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in website to book the tickets.