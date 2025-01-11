TTD chairman clarifies on video clips

Live
Tirumala: TTD Trust Board chairman B R Naidu, reacting to social media clips making his statement viral, clarified that his remarks were made with an intention that there is no need to respond to everyone’s comments.
TTD chairman said that it is not appropriate to interpret his comments as against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
‘’My comments were not directed at Pawan Kalyan. Immediately after the stampede incident, I apologised to the families of the deceased devotees via media even before the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the ministers,” he reminded.
He said that this sort of false propaganda about apologies should be avoided.
