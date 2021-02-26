TTD Chairman promises all help to SVIMS

Tirupati: TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy has assured all help to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) to enable it to extend best medical care to the poor patients. It has been already providing advanced medical care to the patients through Dr YSR Aarogya Sri, TTD Pranadana Scheme and other schemes. He lauded the services of SVIMS staff who worked untiringly by putting their lives at risk in extending Covid care to the patients in its State Covid hospital during the pandemic.

Addressing the faculty and students at the 28th Annual Day celebrations of SVIMS held at Mahathi Auditorium here on Friday, he said TTD has provided Rs 19.9 crore financial assistance to the Institute during the pandemic. The institute has earned national reputation in academic, research and publication pursuits, he pointed out. TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said the process of merging SVIMS into TTD was underway and expected to be completed soon. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority to the health sector. Another chief guest and SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy congratulated SVIMS for its progress in medical education.

Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that 2.72 lakh out-patients have utilised the clinical services of SVIMS in 2020 of which 36,247 were treated as in-patients. The Institute has performed 7,139 surgeries and 20.62 lakh laboratory investigations also during the year.

During the Covid pandemic, it has tested 3.96 lakh samples for RT-PCR test of which 40,351 were tested positive. The state Covid hospital has extended services to 5,987 patients till during April 1, 2020 to February 25 this year while it has witnessed 692 Covid deaths. On the academic front, the Director said that the Institute got 38th rank in the Medical category among top Higher Education Institutions in India in 2020. SVIMS aspires to be one of the 'Most wired health system' in the country, it has introduced mobile health opportunities and the nascent programme of 'No Q system' to ensure SMS texting-based appointment scheduling for all outpatients and transmitting test results. She further said that the Institute has procured Rs 2.35 crore worth of equipment during the year. She thanked the TTD for its unstinting support to the Institute. SVIMS Dean Prof Siddarth Kumar, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Registrar Prof K Sreedhar Babu, Principal Dr Saran B Singh and others took part in the proceedings.