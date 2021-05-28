TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy seeks extention Garuda Varadhi up to Alipiri

Tirumala:TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy urged the Municipal Corporation authorities to extend the elevated express way (Garuda Varadhi) upto Alipiri. The Varadhi is now proposed upto Kapilatheertham circle in the city. Reddy said that extending Varadhi from Kapilatheertham to Alipiri facilitate the devotees visiting Tirumala, including those proceeding to Tirumala by vehicles and also the pilgrims desire to reach Tirumala through the footpath originating at Alipiri, avoiding the heavy traffic in the city.

Speaking to media after his inspection of flyover works underway on war footing near the Tirupati Municipal Park, he said besides avoiding traffic issues in Tirupati town, the four-lane flyover, if extended up to Alipiri tollgate would facilitate smooth passage to both vehicular and walking devotees. He said the additional cost of extension of the flyover and other

related issues will be taken at the next meeting of the TTD board soon. TTD Chief Engineer M Ramesh Reddy was also present.