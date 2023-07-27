TTD chief inaugurates new rest house at Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Jagdish Narayani Rest House (AGRASEN) in Tirumala. The donors Omprakash Agarwal and Sunita Agarwal from Hyderabad, who were present at the inauguration, felicitated the TTD Chairman and thanked TTD support for the construction of the rest house. TTD officials DyEO Harindranath, OSD Ramakrishna, VGOs Bali Reddy, Giridhar Rao and others were present.