- INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software
- Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 27
- Heavy rains lash State for second consecutive day
- Rajamahendravaram: Pallevelugu buses allowed on road-cum-rail bridge
- VR Siddhartha Engg College secures ISO certification
- Galla requests Centre to revive concession in train fare for journos
TTD chief inaugurates new rest house at Tirumala
Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Jagdish Narayani Rest House (AGRASEN) in Tirumala. The donors Omprakash Agarwal and Sunita Agarwal from Hyderabad, who were present at the inauguration, felicitated the TTD Chairman and thanked TTD support for the construction of the rest house. TTD officials DyEO Harindranath, OSD Ramakrishna, VGOs Bali Reddy, Giridhar Rao and others were present.
