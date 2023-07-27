  • Menu
TTD chief inaugurates new rest house at Tirumala

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy inaugurating the newly constructed Jagdish Narayani Rest House in Tirumala on Wednesday
TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy inaugurating the newly constructed Jagdish Narayani Rest House in Tirumala on Wednesday

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Jagdish Narayani Rest House (AGRASEN) in Tirumala. The donors...

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Jagdish Narayani Rest House (AGRASEN) in Tirumala. The donors Omprakash Agarwal and Sunita Agarwal from Hyderabad, who were present at the inauguration, felicitated the TTD Chairman and thanked TTD support for the construction of the rest house. TTD officials DyEO Harindranath, OSD Ramakrishna, VGOs Bali Reddy, Giridhar Rao and others were present.

