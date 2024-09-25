TTD Complains of Adulteration in Laddu Prasadam Amid Ongoing Investigations

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has filed an official complaint against AR Dairy Food Private Limited regarding the adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of laddu prasadam. The incident has sparked widespread concern, particularly given the sacred significance of the Tirumala shrine for Hindus.

The complaint was lodged by the TTD Procurement General Manager P. Muralikrishna, at the Tirupati East Police Station. This comes in the wake of an alarming report regarding the quality of ghee used for making the beloved laddus, which serve as an offering and prasadam for the millions who visit the temple.

In response to the allegations, the Andhra Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of police officer Uttam Tripathi to thoroughly investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also stepped in, issuing a show cause notice to the Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food Company.