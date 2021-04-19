TTD decentralises room allotment in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD simplified the room allotment in Tirumala for those who booked the accommodation in advance online.

Hitherto the devotees who booked the rooms in advance have to go to CRO (Central Reception Office) at Tirumala where they have to scan the receipts issued online for allotting the room in Tirumala to get accommodation but now TTD set up three counters – two at Alipiri Padala Mandapam and Tollgate and also one at Srivari Mettu (pedestrian path) down the hills for scanning the allotment receipt.

In other words, those who made online advance booking of rooms can scan the receipt at any one of the three centres set up down the hills, avoiding them going to CRO, to know the sub-enquiry office for finalisation of room allotment.

Following suggestions by devotees, TTD has changed the procedures to avoid waiting at CRO for scanning the online allotment receipt to know the sub-enquiry to get the room (key). Devotees can now scan their advance/online booked rooms at the scanning counters at Alipiri toll gate (for vehicles), Srivari Mettu and Padala Mandapam at Alipiri (for foot walkers).

Immediately after scanning the receipt, the devotee will get the details of sub enquiry office on his registered mobile number to get a room without wasting time at CRO.

TTD sources said the temple management decided to change the procedure for current booking of rooms at Tirumala to simplify the room allotment which is being made across the counters set up at CRO.

The CRO will be decentralised into six regions with 12 counters in total for faster allotment of rooms being made daily under current booking of rooms which is now taking much time.