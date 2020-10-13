TTD decides to conduct Navaratri Brahmotsavam in Ekantham

Tirupati: In a major development TTD went back on its earlier decision and decided to conduct Navaratri Brahmotsavam in Ekantham.

A meeting of TTD higher officials, district collector and police officials held last evening here after detailed discussion resolved to organize the 9 day Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswsra in Ekantham that is with no pilgrim participation.

The meet chaired by TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy citing the recent centre and state governments Covid guidelines stipulating the conduct of religious and cultural events in a small way of gathering of people not exceeding 200 participants, decided to revoke it's earlier decison of allowing limited pilgrims for Navaratri Brahmotsavam which is scheduled for nine days from October 16 to 24.

The meet also took into consideration the centre cautioning states in its Covid guidelines issued on October 6 on the spread of Corona virus which it said will be more during winter i e from October to December and ultimately decided to conduct the ensuing Brahmotsavam in Ekantham.

It may be recalled that a meeting chaired by Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy on October 1 decided to hold Brahmotsavam publicly, allowing pilgrims to witness the Vahana Sevas in the four Mada streets. A decision was also taken making darshan ticket mandatory for the pilgrims visit Tirumala for Brahmotsavam.

Sources said that the official meeting held last evening came to the conclusion that it is not possible to limit the pilgrim number as per Covid guidelines as about 20000 darshan tickets holding pilgrims visiting Tirumala daily for while there are around 8000-10000 Tirumala locals also gather to witness Brahmotsavam and felt it to observe Brahmotsavam in Ekantham to adhere to Centre Covid guidelines.