TTD decides to handover old guest houses maintenance to private

Tirupati: TTD decides to hand over 13 old guest houses maintenance to private firms. Already few guest houses were handed over to private firms under facilities management service (FMS). Out of 13 bids received only for 11 guest houses at hill shrine. It may be noted that till five years ago maintenance works were looked at by the TTD. Now the situation has turned due to covid-19 crisis, crores of rupees hundi offerings have fallen down all of sudden. Though the Srivari Darshan resumed for common devotees by the scare of coronavirus spread devotees are not coming to Tirumala as much as expected. And liquid cash flow was stopped when compared to four months ago hundi offerings income.

In circumstance, TTD board has given green signal for reducing the maintenance cost and other expenditure. Hence, TTD calls for 13 old guest houses maintenance in Hill shrine. After completion of the last date TTD has received only 11 bids out of 13 guest houses. In the tenders TTD benefitted Rs 63 crores , official sources said.



It is learnt that already TTD had given Tirupati Srinivasam, Madhava, as well as Vishnu Nivasam maintenance to private firms under FMS scheme. Following covid-19 crisis TTD is searching alternative practices for cost cutting in all the wings including engineering works. In future TTD will not look at maintenance works like electrical, water, plumber and other works including sanitation. With this new system TTD has no need to spend much money on guest houses maintenance and not necessary for recruiting additional staff in water works, electrical and health departments.



Sources said that TTD is moving gradually toward privatization of all guest house maintenance. So far more than 16 guest houses and 5 pilgrims amenities complexes were handed over to private firms as part of an annual maintenance contract (AMC). In the coming days devotees have to approach private firms if they will face any maintenance problem in above 11 guest houses.

