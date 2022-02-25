TTD decries 'distortion' of discussions on price hikes

Tirumala: Vested interests are distorting the trust board discussions on hiking the Arjitha Sevas' discretionary quota tickets to protect the interests of rich devotees, alleged TTD chairman Y V Subba Reedy.

Apparently rattled by the videos of the discussions going viral on social media that projected TTD in a bad light, the TTD chairman in a statement here on Thursday said the allegations on Arjita Sevas' price is not true as the board never discussed the hiking the prices of the sevas quotas meant for common devotees and claimed the discussion which was only on price of discretionary quota tickets is to ease VIPs pressure and create more access to common devotees.

TTD with a noble objective to keep board decisions transparent, allowed live telecast of board meetings which was never before for the information of the general public and the issue was not discussed secretly within four walls, Subba Reddy said lamenting that critics failed to note his declaration made at the beginning of debate asserting that there was no question of hiking Arjita Seva tickets meant for common devotees.

TTD would soon take legal action against those involved in distorting the board discussions, he said, urging the devotees to note the discussions including his remarks at the TTD meeting were edited and morphed by 'vested interests' to carry out their disinformation campaign.

"Sri Venkateswara will ensure such a smear campaign and the attempts to drag God into muddy politics are punished," he said affirming that he will never endorse any decision that is inimical to common devotees and always welcomed constructive criticism.

The TTD chairman said how come critics fail to notice the large number of Dharmic programmes taken up by TTD in the last two-and-a-half years. Among others, the programmes included construction of temples in remote areas of SC/ST/BC colonies through Srivani trust funds, darshan to poor belonging to weaker section during Brahmotsavams and Vaikunt Dwara Darshanam and temple constructions at Jammu, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ulandurpeta, Sitampeta, Amaravati and Rampachodavaram and Visakhapatnam which ready for inauguration.

At the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Gudiko Gomata programme was launched and also Go Pradaskhina Mandir at Alipiri and Go Maha Sammelan were held to promote cow worship and press for declaring cow as a national animal, he said and quipped are all this anti-religious acts.

He further said Go puja commenced at all TTD local temples besides Veda Ashirvachanam for devotees, Veda parayanams at Nada Neerajanam platform for wellness of people across the globe from corona, besides monthly special programs through SVBC for promoting Hindu Dharma were also conducted.

Highlighting the construction of Sri Padmavati Children's Hospital for treatment of children born with cerebral palsy and heart ailments free of cost, he reiterated that the TTD is committed to Hindu Dharma promotion and welfare of common people.