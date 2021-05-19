TTD deposits cash recovered in treasury

Tirupati: The cash found in the house of Srinivas, an ex-staffer at Potu in Tirumala, at Seshachala Nagar here adjacent to Tirumala Nagar on Tirupati-Karakambadi Road was deposited in TTD treasure here on Tuesday.

In a drive to prevent misuse of its properties, the TTD officials along with State revenue officials on Monday evening seized the house No.75 at Seshachala Nagar.

In the panchanama conducted thereafter in the house, the officials counted the cash which was to the tune of Rs 6,15,050. The entire cash was on Tuesday deposited in the TTD treasury.

It may be noted here that the property was gifted by TTD to Srinivas, a resident of Tirumala in lieu of acquiring of his property at hill shrine in 2008 as part of the rehabilitation scheme for displaced persons of Tirumala.

On coming to know that the property was up for sale by anti-social land-grabbers taking advantage the house remaining abandoned after the demise of Srinivas who died a year ago and had no living dependents or any legal heirs, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi had sought a detailed report from the Estate department on Srinivas's house.

After the Estate department submitted its report through the local Tahsildar, the TTD JEO directed for a search for a month to trace out the dependents of Srinivas, if any.

Finally, after finding that the deceased had no dependents, the TTD Estate, Vigilance and district revenue officials swung into action on Monday late evening and seized the property and the contents including cash and coins found at the house.

The cash was deposited in the TTD treasury and the Estate department took over the house.