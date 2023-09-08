TTD enhances measures for safety of devotees at walkway, likely to install iron fence

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam seems to have been considering the installation of an iron fence on the Tirumala walkway due to the frequent movement of leopard and learned to have sought permission from the Centre for this purpose. An expert committee meeting is scheduled for the 12th of this month, during which the walkway will be visited and assessed. Based on the report, further action will be taken by TTD.



The leopard have been spotted near the Special Type Quarters, Tirumala walkway, and Narasimhaswamy Temple. So far, five leopards have been captured. TTD and Forest Department officials are working together in an operation to ensure the safety of devotees who walk on the Tirumala path.

The recent incidents, including an attack on a child named Kaushik, have raised concerns, and TTD is prioritising the safety of devotees by taking necessary protective measures.