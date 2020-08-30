TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal Presents Silk Vastram To Kanipakam Temple

As part of tradition, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has presented silk vastrams to Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district on Sunday.

On his arrival, TTD EO was given a warm welcome by local legislator MS Babu and Kanipakam temple Executive Officer Venkatesu.

After darshan, TTD EO was presented with prasadam of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy by the temple authorities.

It may be recalled that TTD has been presenting the Vastram to this temple since 2006. These Pattu Vastrams will be decorated to the deities during celestial Kalyanam which will be observed on Sunday evening.

Tirumala temple Dy EO Harindranath was also present.