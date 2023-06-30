TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy calls for renewed efforts to promote Vedas

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy called for renewed efforts for promotion of Vedas, the sacred texts containing the essence of Hinduism.

Participating in the first convocation of Kalyana Venkateswara Veda Patasala at Thummalagunta on the city outskirts on Thursday, the EO said running of Veda patasalas turned most difficult due to non-availability of qualified Vedic scholars teaching the four Vedas.

Even a major institution like TTD, which is running 7 Veda patasalas in various institutions including at Tirumala holy hills, finding it difficult to run the patasalas and to set up new ones due to very less number of teachers available for imparting Vedas to students, he said while lauding TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who founded the Veda patasala at his native village Thummalagunta last year.

The efforts of Chevireddy and his spouse for promoting Vedas deserves much appreciation, the EO said observing that he had not seen in his 58 years life such a dedicated person like Bhaskar Reddy committedly striving for promotion of Vedas despite facing difficulties. The Veda Patasla which was founded by Bhaskar Reddy within year grown remarkably and is soon to function in a sprawling 25-acre area with all facilities for students and the Veda teachers which is nothing but an abundant blessings of Lord Venkateswara to Bhaskar Reddy and his wife, he said.

MLA Chevireddy, who is also TTD Trust Board ex-officio member, said that to attract more students to take up Veda courses, his Veda Patasala offering many incentives including Rs 3 lakh as honorarium to each student who successfully completes the Veda courses in the Patasala founded by him and also certificate and 10 gram silver medal at the time of presentation of certificate, from his own funds.

Chevireddy said his ambition and dream was to develop the Veda Patasala as one of the biggest in the world, to boost up the declining Veda learning and also contemplating many more incentives to attract students to take up Vedas. The Veda patasala new venue will be inaugurated on August 16, he informed.

He recalled the inauguration of Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tummalagunta, inspired by the words of former EO Ajay Kallam and later Veda Patasala 10 years back which is now churning out qualified Vedic scholars in the 4 branches of Vedas, along with sufficient English and computer knowledge. Not only Veda patasala, a Vyayama sala which was inaugurated by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and a walking track also set up in the village, he added. Earlier, the EO was accorded traditional Purnakumbham swagatham by the teachers and students of Veda patasala amidst chanting of mantras.

Tummalagunta Veda Patasala principal Brahmaji Sharma and others were present.