TTD EO conducts inspection at SVIMS

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with JEO Veerabrahmam conducted surprise inspection at SVIMS and Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati on Sunday to verify the amenities being provided to the patients and devotees respectively.

Initially, during their inspection at SVIMS Super specialty hospital, the EO verified the attendance table of doctors and staff that was checked during their night shift. He ordered the officials concerned to include the details of the doctors and staff on duty in the respective shifts in different wards of SVIMS in the boards. He also instructed them to keep the surroundings of both inside and outside the hospital clean and neat.

Later, the EO enquired the patients about medical services and other amenities like Annaprasadam being provided to them by TTD and they expressed satisfaction over the facilities and medicare.

He also visited Emergency Services Department, Nephrology Ward, ICU, Surgical Gastroenterology, Cardiology, RICU and other wards.

SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram and other officials accompanied the EO.

Later, at Vishnu Nivasam, the EO and the JEO inspected accommodation and other facilities being provided to devotees and interacted with them. They said that they are going to Tirumala for Srivari darshan in Sarva Darshan queue lines on Monday, since there are no SSD tokens on Sunday. Replying to the EO’s enquiry as to how they are getting information about tokens, they said that continuous announcement are being made.

The EO directed the officials to give continuous announcements and convey information to devotees so that they can go directly to queue lines of Tirumala and have Lord’s darshan on Monday.