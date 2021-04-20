TTD EO directs Chittoor district collector to set up covid rooms at SVIMS

TTD Executive Officer and AP Covid Command Control Center chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday directed the Chittoor District Collector Harinarayanan to set up control rooms at the SVIMS state Covid hospital

A high level review meeting on COVID-19 Pandemic situation was held at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati with Collector and TTD officials. EO directed officials concerned to appoint a Nodal Officer for supervision of Covid services to affected persons.

He also told the district officials to utilise the TTD Padmavati Nilayam, pilgrim complex at Tiruchanoor, Vishnu Nivasam and Srinivasam Rest Houses in Tirupati for Covid care (quarantine) centre as in the case of last year, to cope with increas of Covid cases in Tirupati.

He also directed the TTD officials to hand over the Second and Third Choultries behind Railway Station to District Administration for Covid relief services.

EO said there are 450 beds in SVIMS and directed officials to complete the ongoing works on the 5th floor on war footing and bring it soon to use for Covid services. He also wanted all beds in the SV Ayurvedic hospital of TTD to be used for Covid and that the medical staff should work on three shifts and also induct medical staff from district hospitals, if needed.

The TTD EO instructed officials to purchase more wheel chairs and stretchers at SVIMS hospital for Covid services.

At the meeting the District Collector requested the TTD EO for supply of food packets and other materials for those at Covid Quarantine Centres as was done in last year for which EO issued necessary orders to TTD officials.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said TTD has launched stringent measures to ensure health safety of devotees coming for Srivari Darshan at Tirumala. Besides spreading awareness through the Radio and Broadcast system on Covid guidelines, Dos and Don'ts, TTD has also kept in additional stock of sanitisers and masks at Tirumala.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha, Joint Collector Veerabrahmam, TTD Incharge CMO Muralidhar and other officials were also present.