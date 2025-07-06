TTD EO directs timely completion of ongoing construction works

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao instructed officials to complete all the ongoing construction works within stipulated timelines for the convenience of pilgrims.

At a review meeting held along with the Additional EO and various Department Heads at the Administrative Building in Tirupati on Saturday, he stressed regular monitoring and strict supervision by the engineering officials.

The EO directed enhanced vigilance on fake ticket sales, middlemen, and corruption, and suggested expanding Alipiri Toll Gate, with modern security equipment and improved surveillance.

Departments were asked to study airport-level facilities and submit a report.

The EO also suggested setting up a cold storage facility at the marketing Godown for storing cooking materials for Annaprasadam and more facilities to devotees at Kalyanakattas.

He also reviewed temples development including Tiruchanoor, Kapilatheertham, Narayanavanam, Nagulapuram, Amaravati, Vontimitta, and Tirumala areas like Papavinasanam and Silathoranam, and sought updates on new temples at Navi Mumbai, Bandra, Yanam, Anantavaram and Ulundurpetai.

The meeting was attended by JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Muralikrishna, FA & CAO Balaji, CE Satyanarayana and other officers.