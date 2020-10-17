TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy briefs trainee assistant collectors over Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: In all, nine assistant collectors (IAS Probationers) from different districts of state, who have come for an hands-on-experience on conducting Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavam called on TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday.

The TTD EO, who met them at the Annamaiah Bhavan, appraised them about the second Brahmotsavam this year, which commenced on Friday after Ankurarpanam on Thursday and the key event of Garuda seva on October 20.

The EO also appraised the probationers about the dharmic, spiritual, devotee welfare and other socio-economic activities taken up by the TTD line hospitals, educational institutions and other charity activities etc.