TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy lauds TTD staff for conducting daily rituals uninterruptedly

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy lauded the workforce in the biggest Hindu religious institution more so the religious staff observing the daily rituals uninterruptedly upholding the age-old traditions and Agamas in its temples including the famed Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala during the tough time of Covid lockdown.



Addressing the employees after unfurling the national flag at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations held at TTD head office here on Tuesday, the EO said that the TTD was able to overcome the crisis with the team effort of the strong workforce of TTD and was able to adhere to the temple tradition of observing `Nitya Kainkaryams' which have been observed daily in Ekantam without any deviation of Agama Sastra with the dedication of religious staff under the supervision of Tirumala Jeeyangar Swamijis.

This naturally won accolades from all appreciating the TTD, he said thanking all religious staff concerned with the observation of rituals, workforce, sanitation workers, volunteers and above pilgrims for their support during the tough lock down time.

Darshan resumed at Tirumala temple from June 11 onwards for pilgrims after initiating all safety measures as per Covid-19 guidelines of State/Central governments for both devotees and TTD staff working in the shrine. The EO said the comfortable Srivari darshan being extended by TTD strictly adhering to Covid guidelines to devotees won world-wide accolades from dignitaries as well as devotees.

The TTD at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma has launched Gudiko Gomata programme for donating a pair of cow and calf to temples across the nation and many temples were already covered underthe programme in Karnataka and TS. Soon the programme will be launched in Tamil Nadu. Dwelling on the TTD agenda to promote Bhakti cult and spread of spiritualism, he said construction of Sri Venkateswara temples were taken up at various places including at Hyderabad, Vizag, Jammu and Kashmir etc while efforts are on to make Tirumala plastic free and pollution free with massive greenery and ban on plastic on the hills.