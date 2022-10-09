TTD EO holds Dial Your EO program, mulls for timeslot tokens for darshans

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala is increasing exponentially. At present devotees are flocking to Tirumala in large numbers and it would take 48 hours for completion of darshans. Meanwhile, TTD EO Dharma Reddy responded to these situations. He spoke to the devotees during the Dial Your EO program and said that they had decided to take up the system of allotment of rooms in Tirumala in Tirupati by which devotees who cannot find rooms in Tirumala will get a chance to stay in Tirupati. He revealed that this procedure will be implemented experimentally soon.



He said that changes are being made in the VIP break darshan so that the common people who wait in the compartments since night can have darshan early morning. He said that VIP break darshan time will be changed to 10 am and the trial run will be conducted. Apart from that, he explained that the timeslot tokens will be launched soon.



The TTD EO has briefed on the way the proceedings were carried out at Tirumala in the last month. He lauded that Tirumala staff, police and other employees for their efforts in holding the Brahmotsavams in a peaceful manner. He said that the TTD has grossed Rs. 1.22 crore in the month of September.



The TTD officials said that there is a possibility of increase of devotees for another four days and opined that the adequate measures are being taken to ensure that the devotees who are waiting for hours for the darshan of the Lord do not face any problems. It has made elaborate arrangements to provide food and drinking water.