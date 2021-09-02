TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy seeks blessings of Sringeri Peetham seer

Tirumala: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday formally met the seer of Sringeri Sarada Peetham Sri Bharathitheertha Mahaswami at Sringeri in Karnataka State.

The EO presented Sri Venkateswara Swamy's Theertha Prasadams to the pontiff and received His blessings.

Later, he also briefed the seer on the various new spiritual programmes taken up by TTD for the benefit of devotees in recent times as part of Hindu Dharma Pracharam and to boost up the spiritual morale of the people.

The EO also met junior Swamiji of the Peetham Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi Swamy. Tirumal Temple OSD P Seshadri was also present.