TTD EO reviews SV temple activities at Prayagraj

Tirupati: TTD will organise Srivari Kalyanam on a grand scale at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh, stated EO J Syamala Rao.

On Thursday, he held a review meeting with the officials concerned at his chamber in TTD administrative building on day-to-day activities of SV temple at Prayagraj.

The EO said arrangements should be made for Srivari Kalyanam to be held on January 18, 26, February 3 and 12 without any causing diffi-culties to the devotees. Devotees from north are likely to come in large numbers and the officials were asked to take steps to accommo-date the devout.

Similarly, on major days like Mouni Amavasya on January 29, Vasan-tha Panchami on February 3, Maga Pournami on February 12 and Ma-ha Shivaratri on February 26, there will be a lot of devotees. Hence, the officials were told to provide necessary facilities to devotees, who come to the Srivari temple and to provide free small laddus.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CE Satyanarayana, HDPP Additional Secre-tary Ram Gopal, Program Officer Raja Gopal and VGO Sadalakshmi participated, while HDPP Secretary Sriram Raghunath, Deputy EOs Gunabhushan Reddy and Lokanatham and others participated virtually.