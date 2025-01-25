TTD gearing up for Rathsaptami

Tirumala: In connection with Rathasaptami, scheduled on February 04, TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary asked the officers concerned to gear up for the one of most important religious events in Tirumala which is also known as one day or mini Brahmotsavam.

A review was held in this regard with the officials from various departments and police at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday.

As part of the Rathasaptami, procession deity Malayappa Swamy rides on seven carriers from morning to evening to bless His devotees. Rathasaptami is observed every year at Tirumala in a grand manner on the auspicious occasion of Surya Jayanti in the Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi. Details of Vahanams:

5.30 am to 8 am (Sunrise at 6.44 am) – Surya Prabha Vahanam, 9 am to 10 am-Chinna Sesha Vahanam, 11 am to 12 noon-Garuda Vahanam, 1 pm to 2 pm-Hanuman Vahanam, 2 pm to 3 pm -Chakra Snanam, 4 pm to 5 pm-Kalpavriksha Vahanam. 6 pm to 7 pm-Sarvabhoopala Vahanam, 8 pm to 9 pm-Chandraprabha Vahanam.

TTD has cancelled Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas on the occasion.

Privilege darshans, including NRIs, parents with infants, senior citizens and physically challenged remain cancelled.

SSD tokens will not be issued in Tirupati from February 3 to 5.

Wide publicity on cancellation of SSD tokens, privilege darshans and VIP break will be given.

Except for protocol VIPs, the VIP break darshan remains cancelled as such no recommendation letters will be received on February 3.

Devotees with SED tickets have to report at VQC only on the stipulated time mentioned on their tickets to avoid waiting.

The additional EO also reviewed Annaprasadam, water distribution, vigilance and security, deployment of Srivari Sevaks, flower and electrical decorations, civil works, paraphernalia and others.

SP Harshavardhan Raju, joint collector Subham Bansal, chief engineer Satyanarayana, temple DyEO Lokanatham and other heads of departments and police officials were also present.

Later, all of them inspected the four Mada streets and observed the entry, exit points in galleries and also discussed crowd holding points and crisis management on emergency in detail.