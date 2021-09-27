TTD gears up for annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up to organise the nine-day mega annual festival of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Salakatla Brahmotsavams scheduled to be conducted between October 7 and 15.

This year too, the TTD decided to conduct the nine-day religious festival in Ekantam, with no pilgrim participation owing to the prevailing Covid pandemic.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, Vahana Sevas will be held daily in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and in the evening between 7 pm and 9 pm within the temple premises.

Ahead of Brahmotsavams, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, a preparatory exercise of four-hour long cleaning of the entire temple complex (morning 6 to 10) will be held on October 5 followed by Ankurarpanam, the following day evening between 6 and 7 for the fete.

Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial temple flag, marking the commencement of the Brahmotsavams will be conducted at the anointed auspicious Meena Lagnam between 5.10 pm and 5.30 pm followed by the first Vahana Seva, Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva on October 7.

The details of other Vahan Sevas are Chinna Sesha and Hamsa (October 8), Simha and Muthyapu Pandiri (October 9), Kalpa Vruksha and Sarva Bhupala (October 10), Mohini Avataram, Garuda Seva (October 11), Hanumantha, Gaja (October 12), Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha (October 13), Sarva Bhupala in place of Rathotsavam which will not be held due to Covid restrictions and Aswa (14).

On the concluding day Pallaki Utsavam and Tiruchi Utsavam will be held from 8 am to 11 am followed by Chakra Snanam at Ayina Mahal in the shrine, marking the end of the nine-day Utsavam with Dhwajavarohanam later in the night.

Snapana Thirumanjanam to the processional deities will be performed on selective days including October 9, 10, 13 and 15 during the Brahmotsavams.