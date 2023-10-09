TTD governing body takes severe key decisions, here are they

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Governing Body has met on Monday and took several key decisions. The Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, shared these decisions with the media.



The decisions approved in the meeting include:



1. Regular conduct of Srinivasa Divyanugrah special homam at Alipiri.



2. Allowing devotees to participate in the homam on important days.

3. Increase in the salaries of TTD sanitation workers from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 17,000.

4. Implementation of salary hike for 5,000 sanitation workers.

5. Decision to increase the salaries of employees working in the TTD corporation by 3% annually.

6. Allocation of Rs. 72 lakhs as exchequer payment for employees in case of premature death.

7. Application of health scheme to TTD corporation employees not covered under ESI.

8. Allocation of Rs. 18 crores for the construction of compartments in Narayangiri Park.

9. Handing over of hotels in Narayangiri and Annamayya Bhavan to the tourism department.

10. Construction of a four-lane road from Akasha Ganga to the Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs. 40 crores.

11. Construction of a four-lane road from Varaha Swamy guest house to the Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs. 10.8 crores.

12. Bringing sanitation management responsibilities of TTD-affiliated temples and areas frequented by devotees in Tirupati under the jurisdiction of TTD for better management.

13. Formation of a committee with experts to monitor the maintenance of ancient temple gopurams.

14. Construction of a four-lane road from Cherlopalli in Tirupati to Srinivasa Mangapuram at a cost of Rs. 25 crores.

15. Actions to provide quality meal facilities to school students in the TTD area.

16. Allowing only the singing of beautiful songs instead of DJs during weddings in TTD Kalyana Mandapam.