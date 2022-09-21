TTD launches QR code facility for Tirumala locations

Tirumala: Hereafter devotees who visit Tirumala from different parts of the country, speaking different laguages need not have to struggle to get proper directions, as the TTD has come out with a Tirumala Guide - a pilgrim-friendly mobile app.

The app provides instant directions to all cottages, rest houses, laddu counters, Vaikuntam queue complex, vigilance offices, hospitals, museum, mutts, Mada streets, police station, luggage and mobile storage units. All of these are embedded in the TTD QR codes.

Initially, the new facility will be made available during the forthcoming Brahmotsavams to Srivari Sevaks who render free services at different places at Tirumala.

Srivari Seva volunteers who come from various States across the country and especially those coming from northern and eastern States find it difficult to locate the places where they were allotted duty, due to language barrier.

The new app will provide an easy way out to reach the required destination with ease. All they have to do is download the Tirumala Darshini app on their smart phones and get instant directions to over 40 locations at Tirumala.

All these QR codes are displayed at bus station, CRO, Additional EO office, Vaikuntam complex and sub-enquiry offices. Once they scan on their android screens all locations could be easily identified and directions found on the maps. If the devotee clicks on any of the location points, the directions lead them to the spot.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy reviewed and did a trial run of this new app at his camp office on Tuesday. He lauded the engineering wing and Public Relation department for bringing out the new facility to help the Srivari Seva volunteers and also the pilgrims find the locations with no difficulty at Tirumala.

He instructed TTD PRO Dr T Ravi to pilot the app on Srivari Sevaks during the ensuing annual festival which will be of a great help to them to identify and reach the specified locations to offer services to pilgrims everyday without confusion and delay.