TTD receives major donationsTTD receives major donations

Tirumala: Hyderabad-based RSB Retail India Limited has donated Rs 2,92,91,840 (Rs. 2.93 crore) to the TTD BIRRD Trust on Sunday. Similarly, RS Brothers Jewellers Private Limited has donated Rs.1.10 crore to the TTD BIRRD Trust.

The Managing Directors of these companies— Potti Venkateswarlu, Seerna Rajamouli, T Prasada Rao, and Potti Malathi Lakshmi Kumari—handed over the donation DDs to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple. Meanwhile, a devotee J Ramanjaneyulu of Narsaraopet has donated Rs. 10 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.